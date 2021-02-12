Bumble IPO: Is It Worth The Buzz?

Bumble Puts Women First

The basic idea behind a dating app couldn’t be simpler: match single people. That’s why there are at least 1,500 options available. To stand out from the crowd, however, a dating app has to offer a clever new take on this simple task. Bumble’s innovation has been to give women complete control over the opening move in the dating process.

Like all other dating apps, Bumble lets you create a profile, upload pictures of yourself and signal what you’re looking for in a partner. Unlike other apps, however, when a woman and a man match on Bumble, only the woman is empowered to make the first move and start a conversation (either person in a same-sex match may initiate conversation).

“The Bumble brand was built with women at the center,” stated Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in the company’s IPO filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). “We are rewriting the script on gender norms by building a platform that is designed to be safe and empowering for women, and, in turn, provides a better environment for everyone.”