Can Tax Loss Harvesting Improve Your Investing Returns?

When you start investing, you don’t set out with the goal of losing money. But part of having a well-diversified portfolio is embracing the reality that while some stocks perform well, you always pick a few duds.

Luckily, you aren’t destined to be a loser just because some of your stocks are. Tax loss harvesting is an investing strategy that can turn a portion of your investment losses into tax offsets, helping turn financial losses into wins.

What Is Tax Loss Harvesting?

Tax loss harvesting is when you sell some investments at a loss to offset gains you’ve realized by selling other stocks at a profit. The result is that you only pay taxes on your net profit, or the amount you’ve gained minus the amount you lost, thereby reducing your tax bill.

Investors can use the proceeds from selling their floundering assets to fund purchases of similar investments that may grow over time and help recoup their losses. These future gains can then be offset by future losses in turn, perpetuating a virtuous cycle of tax savings.