CFP, CPA, CFA, Oh My! What Do Financial Advisor Titles Mean?

Are you looking for a financial advisor? You may have already encountered an alphabet soup of different professional credentials. CFA, CFP and CPA are only three of the most common certifications financial advisors add to their titles—there are others.

Trouble is, not all of these certifications are created equal. Some are more appropriate and relevant than others, depending on your particular needs.

“Consumers need to not just take at face value that if someone has some letters behind their name that they’ve gone through a challenging program,” says Skip Schweiss, a certified financial planner (CFP) and president of the Financial Planning Association.

Let’s take a closer look at the most common certifications to help you find a financial advisor who’s the right fit for your situation.

CFP

What does CFP stand for? Certified Financial Planner