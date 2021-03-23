Chartered Financial Analysts Are The Rock Stars Of Finance

“To hire a CFA, go to the CFA Institute Career Center, which connects employers and recruiters with investment professionals associated with the institute,” Wright says. “Due diligence is important when selecting any member of your investment team. FINRA.gov and the CFA Institute allow you to look up information on designation members and verify their status.” The CFA Institute also has a listing of all CFA charter holders.

If a CFA isn’t the best professional for your roster, try aiming for other money management designations that align with your personal needs. “Some common alternatives may be a certified financial planner or an investment advisor,” he adds.

You’ll also want to make sure any potential financial professionals in your life are fiduciaries, meaning they’re legally required to put your financial best interests above theirs.

The Bottom Line: Does a CFA Make Sense For You?

Whether you need to work with a CFA depends on two issues: The size of your investment portfolio and your unique investment management needs.