Chartered Financial Analysts Are The Rockstars Of Finance

“The exams assess the person’s knowledge of economics, personal and professional ethical situations, money management scenarios, as well as other topics relating to money management and finance that must be expressed, depending on which test, either quantifiable or qualitatively, or both,” says Rodriguez. “The pass rate for each section of the three exams is less than 40%.” After all of the exams, that works out to a rate of less than one in five candidates receiving their CFA, according to the CFA Institute.

Even after the exams and the prerequisites to take the exam are met, CFA’s still have some work to do. They need to pay annual dues and certify they remain in good standing with the CFA principles.

“In educational terms, holding a CFA is equivalent to achieving a master’s degree in one’s field,” says Rodriguez.

CFA vs CFP: Different Skills for Different Needs

The designations for certified financial planner (CFP) and CFA may seem somewhat similar at first glance. While both titles tread the same wealth management turf, a chartered financial analyst plays a very different role than a certified financial planner, and in most cases offers a very different skill set.