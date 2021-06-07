Clover Health And AMC Show That Meme Stocks Have A Hold Over Investors

Instead the economy has experienced consecutive terrible-to-meh jobs reports, resulting in fewer people in the labor force in May than in April. Consumers, while flush with cash, are suddenly worried about spiking inflation limiting their purchasing power. And while it’s great (for homeowners) that home prices are through the roof, it’s not particularly helpful if you can’t find an affordable home to move into once you sell.

The Federal Reserve has said it is willing to accept inflation rates higher than its 2% target as it tries to use an easy money policy to help millions of Americans get back to work. But low interest rates even as many sectors of the economy are burning hot have helped spur interest in riskier trading, like meme stocks.

What You Should Do About Meme Stocks

Unless digging into the threads of r/WallStreetBets in search of the new new thing is your jam, you should try to tune out all of these shenanigans.