Coinbase IPO: Here’s What You Need To Know

Bitcoin gained notoriety as a possible replacement for the U.S. dollar as the main means of exchange and payment. In some future world, the idea went, you’d get paid in Bitcoin and pay your mortgage in Bitcoin. This would be enabled by blockchain technology, which would account for all transactions and keep everything secure.

Why would you choose Bitcoin? Its value wouldn’t be secured or managed by a central authority, like when the Federal Reserve, which sets interest rates. Bitcoin as a replacement for governmental currency was the future Coinbase was talking about back in 2013.

But by 2017, those dreams had dimmed. Bitcoin had not become the primary means of exchange in the economy but rather an investment asset, like gold. People referred to its “market cap,” which makes no sense for a currency but is the term people use to describe a company’s size and clout. This suggests Bitcoin has become more an investment than anything else. Investors would flock to it when they had an appetite for risk, rather than use it as a direct form of money.