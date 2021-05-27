Coinbase Review 2021

Coinbase Fees

One reason why Coinbase has earned nearly $3 billion in revenue over the past 12 months, per Morningstar, is that it charges a bunch of fees. This isn’t necessarily bad—almost all crypto exchanges charge fees, whether they’re overtly labeled as such or not. The problem is that Coinbase’s most consumer-friendly offering, its namesake Coinbase platform, charges higher fees for its convenience and simplicity than you may get elsewhere—even on its more complicated crypto trading platform, Coinbase Pro.

First there’s the so-called “spread fee,” which Coinbase says is typically 0.50% of your transaction.

What’s this about?

When you want to buy a cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, you log into your Coinbase account and pick an amount you want to buy, say $100 worth. To determine what that’s worth in Bitcoin, Coinbase uses the exchange rate on Coinbase Pro. Coinbase then adds on the spread fee which it terms the “consumer exchange rate.” This is essentially the difference between the price Coinbase pays to get a crypto and the price it resells it to you for. There may be padding on either end to help Coinbase make a profit.