Convertible Bonds Give You The Best Of Both Stocks And Bonds

The conversion price is the par value of the bond divided by the number of common shares for which it is exchanged. At a 10:1 conversion ratio, the conversion price is the face value of $1,000 divided by 10, or $100.

When and Why Do Convertible Bonds Convert?

When a company issues a convertible bond, its stock price is typically lower than the conversion price. That means the bondholder benefits more from the stream of interest income from the interest payments.

But when the market price of the company’s stock exceeds the conversion price, the option to convert the bond into common stock becomes attractive. Using the conversion price of $100 from our example above, exercising the option to convert at any price above $100 will be attractive.

When the bondholder chooses to exercise the option is based on their expectation regarding the stock price. For example, if the bondholder thinks the stock price offers significant growth potential, they may hold off on converting to increase their gains.