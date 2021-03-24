Covid-19 Crisis: Investing Lessons From The Pandemic

“If you aren’t willing to own a stock for 10 years, don’t even think about owning it for 10 minutes,” wrote legendary investor Warren Buffett in his famous 1996 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. This entails seeing a company through rough times in the short term with your eye on the long term.

“Buy and hold couldn’t have been more true than this past year,” Henry says. “Sometimes the best strategy is to do nothing.”

If you had sold at the bottom of the recent bear market, you’d have been cashing out at 2016 S&P 500 levels and then have been faced with the difficult task of determining when to reenter the market. You’d probably have missed out on at least some of the recovery gains in the process. If you’d stayed steady, though, you’d have effortlessly benefited from all of the return.

“If you sold in March you would have gotten hammered. Doing nothing really does work,” Henry says.

2. Panic and Pessimism Aren’t Profitable

When it comes to stock market analysis, it can seem like talking heads are always expecting this time to be different.