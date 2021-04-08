CPA: What Is A Certified Public Accountant?

Once you’ve located potential CPAs, be sure to confirm their credentials at a site like CPA Verify, a free database that centralizes records from state boards of accountancy. Search for any reviews you can find of CPAs you’re interested in and then set up an introductory meeting.

During this meeting you’ll want to suss out their experience, like how long they’ve been working and who their typical client is, as well as determine how much they charge. Bringing a copy of your most recent tax return to this meeting will help with that estimate.

Be sure to pay attention not just to the questions you ask, but the questions they ask you as well. “A good CPA will ask a lot of detailed questions so they can understand you better and provide better service,” says Abir Syed, a CPA and ecommerce consultant at UpCounting, in Montreal, Canada. “A bad CPA just wants to sign you as a client.”

How Much Does a CPA Cost?

The cost of working with a certified public accountant varies based on a CPA’s experience level, the type of services offered and where the CPA is located. A CPA in Manhattan, New York, for example, will cost more than one in Manhattan, Kansas.