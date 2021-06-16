CRSP: What Are CRSP Indexes And The Center For Research In Security Prices?

The low cost and instant diversification of index funds makes them a smart option to consider when building a long-term investment portfolio. Deciding on the right mix of index funds requires understanding the underlying mechanics of a given index fund and your willingness to take on the risk you may lose the money you invest.

For instance, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index mutual fund has more than doubled in value over the past five years. But that included a stretch in late 2018 when it fell nearly 20% and a 35% drop during the pandemic bear market in February and March of last year. The Vanguard Small Cap Index mutual fund has also doubled in value over the past five years, but that included a 22% loss during the 2018 selloff and nearly 42% during the pandemic bear market. In either case, if you had sold during the dip, you’d have missed out on at least part of the recovery, hamstringing your long-term returns.