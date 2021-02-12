Cryptocurrency Taxes 2020: What You Need To Know

How to File Your 2020 Crypto Taxes

If there were ever a time to get organized with your crypto taxes, it’s now: The very first question on the new 2020 Form 1040 tax return asks whether you engaged in any virtual currency transactions during the year.

If you answer yes to that question, here’s what you need to keep in mind:

1. Keep Records of All Transactions

You must keep track of all your cryptocurrency transactions, including how much you paid for crypto, how long you held it for and how much you sold it for, as well as receipts for each transaction.

This may be easier said than done. “Some taxpayers trade cryptocurrency thousands of times a year—or even more.

This can create unique record keeping challenges and can be extremely difficult to properly report on a tax return,” says Jon Feldhammer, tax partner at Baker Botts.

If you trade crypto on an exchange or investing platform, it may help you with bookkeeping, providing all of the data you need to file your crypto taxes yourself or with the help of a professional.

2. Use Software to Track Your Crypto Transactions