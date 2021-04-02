Decentralized Finance Is Building A New Financial System

How to Get Involved with DeFi

If you’d like to learn more about DeFi in a hands-on way, here are a few ways to get started:

Get a Crypto Wallet

“Start by setting up an Ethereum wallet like Metamask, then funding it with Ethereum,” says Cosman. “Self-custody wallets are your ticket to the world of DeFi, but make sure to save your public and private key. Lose these, and you won’t be able to get back into your wallet.”

Trade Digital Assets.

“I recommend trading a small amount of two assets on a decentralized exchange such as Uniswap,” says Doug Schwenk, chairman of Digital Asset Research. “Trying this exercise will help a crypto enthusiast understand the current landscape, but be prepared to lose everything while you’re learning which assets and platforms are best and how to manage risks.”

Look into Stablecoins

“An exciting way to try out DeFi without exposing oneself to the price swings of an underlying asset is to try out TrueFi, which offers competitive returns on stablecoins (AKA dollar-backed tokens, which aren’t subject to price movements),” Cosman says.