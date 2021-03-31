Digital Currency: The Future Of Your Money

How Would Digital Currency Affect You?

If the U.S. adopts a digital currency, it would work as an alternative to cash but would also have the built-in advantage of quick money transfer since it’s electronic. Cunha has a few ideas on what this would look like for consumers. “Our presumption is that it will be free or near free, like cash. Other private sector players may innovate on top of it and possibly add fees, but that has to be fleshed out more.”

Even though a digital currency would be electronic, it still needs to be as accessible as cash. “Anyone should be able use it, not just those with the latest smartphones,” Cunha said, suggesting chip-based cards, POS systems and web accounts as alternative ways to access the CBDC. He also believes a way to handle transactions offline will need to be developed, so two people could exchange CBDC even if they aren’t on a cell or wifi network.