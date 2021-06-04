Does The Federal Reserve Have Inflation Under Control?

That’s why the Fed has committed to an easy money policy: near-zero interest rates and monthly purchases of $120 billion worth of bonds. The central bank believes employers need cheap money to grow and hire more workers.

Eventually, though, the Fed will have to tighten the spigot. Minutes from the latest Fed meeting revealed that some members of the Federal Open Markets Committee wanted to talk about talking about slowing the pace of bond purchases in the future.

Which means the Fed is more interested, right now, in healing the labor market than getting out in front of inflation.

What It Means For You

Some consumers who put off big purchases during economic lockdowns may be surprised at just how much certain big items cost. It’s fine to say something unpleasant will only be short lived, but those enduring the unpleasantness might not take your word for it in real time.

“Our best read is that a scarcity mindset and worries about inflation could rattle [consumer] confidence for a while,” reads a note from Wells Fargo Securities economists.