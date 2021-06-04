Does The Federal Reserve Have Inflation Under Control?

Inflation is here. The question is how long it’ll last.
The Biden administration and the Federal Reserve believe that higher prices will be transitory, but have resorted to hand-wavy guesstimates when pressed for details.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently said there would be “high rates of inflation through the end of the year.” That sentiment was echoed by San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly, who gave a similar timeline. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin and Fed Governor Lael Brainard said high inflation would persist basically through the summer while Richard Clarida, the vice chair of the Fed, simply said it “would take some time” to get back to normal.
That last opacity dovetails with Chair Jerome Powell’s thinking: Since last August, he’s reiterated that the Fed would allow prices to rise higher than the central bank’s target rate of 2% “for a modest period” before taking action.
But there’s “been no real discussion of how transitory this period will be or where consumer price inflation might normalize” once the lower prices from the Covid lockdowns last year drop out of year-over-year inflation calculations, noted Leuthold Chief Investment Officer Doug Ramsey.
With stock prices near all-time highs and bond yields at historically low levels, investors don’t seem to mind, and perhaps consumers, who are so eager to get back to their pre-Covid conspicuous consumption, won’t care that their restaurant bill is a few dollars more expensive.
But it’s early days, and people’s tolerance for higher inflation than we’ve had in decades may erode as the experience drags on. With the unemployment rate still well above where it was pre-pandemic, the Fed is in a tight spot. How it responds will ultimately affect your pocketbook.
Why Is Inflation Rising?
No matter how you look at it, prices are jumping quickly.
The widely reported Consumer Price Index (CPI), for instance, showed the cost of a collection of common consumer goods rose by 4.2% in April compared to the year before, the largest yearly gain since 2008. The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, so-called core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) that strips out volatile food and energy prices, gained 3.1% in April 2021 compared to April 2020, a level not seen since May 1992.
But it’s difficult to compare prices today to April 2020, when Covid-19 first struck and economies shut down in an effort to keep hospitals from overflowing.
Take airline fares. If you compare April 2021 to March 2021, airfares gained 10.2%, which is pretty nuts. Yet airfare today is much cheaper than it was in January 2020. Over time this so-called “base effect” should smooth out.
But some industries are up massive amounts even from their pre-pandemic levels, in large part because of supply limitations spurred by Covid-related shutdowns. Auto prices, for instance, have risen partially because a chip shortage caused a dearth of new cars, thereby increasing demand for used auto. Meanwhile, the pandemic caused many rental companies to trim their fleets last year, so the used car supply is much lower.
Home prices are soaring for similar reasons: Mortgage rates are really low, more people are staying in their homes for longer and there aren’t a lot of new homes for sale. Toss in a subtle shift to remote work and thousands in direct payments to many who never lost their income, and you’ve set the stage for inflation.
That said, the Fed expects businesses will work through these supply issues as the economy reopens, helping to stem inflation.
Why The Fed Matters
As Powell constantly reminds any audience that’ll listen, the Fed has two jobs: maximize employment and keep prices stable.
In April, the unemployment rate was 6.1%, much higher than the 3.5% level heading into the recession. Millions remain out of work, and many sectors of the economy, such as restaurants and hotels, are only finally getting back to business.
That’s why the Fed has committed to an easy money policy: near-zero interest rates and monthly purchases of $120 billion worth of bonds. The central bank believes employers need cheap money to grow and hire more workers.
Eventually, though, the Fed will have to tighten the spigot. Minutes from the latest Fed meeting revealed that some members of the Federal Open Markets Committee wanted to talk about talking about slowing the pace of bond purchases in the future.
Which means the Fed is more interested, right now, in healing the labor market than getting out in front of inflation.
What It Means For You
Some consumers who put off big purchases during economic lockdowns may be surprised at just how much certain big items cost. It’s fine to say something unpleasant will only be short lived, but those enduring the unpleasantness might not take your word for it in real time.
“Our best read is that a scarcity mindset and worries about inflation could rattle [consumer] confidence for a while,” reads a note from Wells Fargo Securities economists.
Talk to normal folks and you’ll hear their valid concerns that inflation is already out of control, at least as it relates to their lives. Nevertheless, those Wells Fargo Securities experts believe there will still be “robust consumer spending in the coming months particularly in leisure categories, which have the most room for growth.” In other words, people will pay a premium to fulfill pent-up desires, like for travel and restaurants.
As for investors, Bank of America’s head of global economics research Ethan Harris expects the yield on the 10-year Treasury to rise from about 1.6% today to about 2.15% by the end of the year as market participants sell some government debt as inflation rises. (Bond prices and yields are inversely related.) That’s closing in on where the yield was in the spring of 2019.
While demand for bonds may suffer as higher inflation sustains for a short amount of time, stock purchases should still increase as investors take on more risk to outpace price gains.
Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at research firm CFRA, expects the S&P 500 to gain roughly 10% over the next 12 months “as the worldwide economy continues to emerge from the Covid-clampdown.”
That joie de vivre, though, may be tempered by “ongoing concerns surrounding inflation and interest rates,” Stovall notes.