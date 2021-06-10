 Skip to main content
Dogecoin's Price Today: June 10, 2021—DOGE Rises 2%
Dogecoin’s Price Today: June 10, 2021—DOGE Rises 2%

The Dogecoin (DOGE) price today, as of 10:17 a.m. ET, is $0.33, up 1.80% in the last 24 hours. It’s down 17.37% from last week and down 32.75% from one month ago, according to CoinMarketCap.

The 24-hour trading volume is at $2,929,237,450, and it has a market cap of $43,270,973,280.

The 52-week high of Dogecoin is $0.74, while the 52-week low is $0.0023.

Dogecoin ROI

If you purchased a single Dogecoin at the 52-week low of $0.0023 and sold it at today’s price of $0.33, you’d earn nearly $0.33 for a positive return of 99.32%. If you haven’t started investing in Dogecoin, you’ll need a crypto exchange to do so. Keep in mind you may owe taxes on any gains you realize.

Alternatively, if you purchased a single Dogecoin at the 52-week high of $0.74 and sold it at today’s price, you’d have a negative return of $0.41.

Dogecoin Price over Time

Dogecoin has risen by 1.80% within the last 24 hours. Overall, its price is relatively high compared to its 52-week low of $0.0023.

Over the past week, Dogecoin has hit a high of $0.40 and a low of $0.3.

The cryptocurrency, overall, has crept up during the past three months. Now it’s dropped to its current price of $0.33.

How Many Dogecoin (DOGE) Are There?

There are currently 129,966,822,201 Dogecoin in circulation. There’s no predefined maximum supply.

