Dogecoin’s Price Today: June 15, 2021—DOGE Falls 2.97%

The Dogecoin (DOGE) price today, as of 12:39 p.m. ET, is $0.32, down 2.97% in the last 24 hours. It’s up 1.02% from last week and down 36.88% from one month ago, according to CoinMarketCap.
The 24-hour trading volume is at $1,425,502,472, and it has a market cap of $41,741,008,622.
The 52-week high of Dogecoin is $1.00, while the 52-week low is $0.0023.
Dogecoin ROI
If you purchased a single Dogecoin at the 52-week low of $0.0023 and sold it at today’s price of $0.32, you’d earn nearly $0.32 for a positive return of 99.29%. If you haven’t started investing in Dogecoin, you’ll need a crypto exchange to do so. Keep in mind you may owe taxes on any gains you realize.
Alternatively, if you purchased a single Dogecoin at the 52-week high of $1.00 and sold it at today’s price, you’d have a negative return of $0.42.
Dogecoin Price Over Time
Dogecoin has fallen by 2.97% within the last 24 hours. Overall, its price today is relatively high compared to its 52-week low of $0.0023.
Over the past week, Dogecoin has hit a high of $0.35 and a low of $0.09.
The cryptocurrency, overall, has crept up during the past three months. Now it’s dropped to its current price of $0.32.
How Many Dogecoin (DOGE) Are There?
There are currently 130,035,321,502 Dogecoin in circulation. There’s no predefined maximum supply.