Dogecoin’s Price Today: June 16, 2021—DOGE Moves Down 3.77%

Alternatively, if you purchased a single Dogecoin at the 52-week high of $0.74 and sold it at today’s price, you’d have a negative return of $0.43.

Dogecoin Price Over Time

Dogecoin has fallen by 3.77% within the last 24 hours. Overall, its price today is relatively high compared to its 52-week low of $0.0023.

Over the past week, Dogecoin has hit a high of $0.35 and a low of $0.09.

The cryptocurrency, overall, has crept up during the past three months. Now it’s dropped to its current price of $0.31.

How Many Dogecoin (DOGE) Are There?

There are currently 130,049,782,160 Dogecoin in circulation. There’s no predefined maximum supply.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency that took its name from a once-popular viral dog meme, may have been created as a lighthearted joke. But it’s no joke today. The crypto has exploded in value and gained 463% just within the past 90 days. Here’s everything you need to know about Dogecoin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0