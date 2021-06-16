 Skip to main content
Dogecoin’s Price Today: June 16, 2021—DOGE Moves Down 3.77%
AP

Dogecoin’s Price Today: June 16, 2021—DOGE Moves Down 3.77%

Over the past 24 hours, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen a fall of 3.77%. As of 9:51 a.m. ET, Dogecoin’s price is $0.31, according to data from CoinMarketCap. It’s down 4.88% from last week.

The 24-hour trading volume is at $1,554,847,708, and it has a market cap of $40,470,375,557.

The 52-week high of Dogecoin is $0.73, while the 52-week low is $0.0023.

Dogecoin ROI

If you purchased a single Dogecoin at the 52-week low of $0.0023 and sold it at today’s price of approximately $0.31, you’d earn around $0.31 for a positive return of 99.27%. If you haven’t started investing in Dogecoin, you’ll need a crypto exchange to do so. Keep in mind you may owe taxes on any gains you realize.

Alternatively, if you purchased a single Dogecoin at the 52-week high of $0.74 and sold it at today’s price, you’d have a negative return of $0.43.

Dogecoin Price Over Time

Dogecoin has fallen by 3.77% within the last 24 hours. Overall, its price today is relatively high compared to its 52-week low of $0.0023.

Over the past week, Dogecoin has hit a high of $0.35 and a low of $0.09.

The cryptocurrency, overall, has crept up during the past three months. Now it’s dropped to its current price of $0.31.

How Many Dogecoin (DOGE) Are There?

There are currently 130,049,782,160 Dogecoin in circulation. There’s no predefined maximum supply.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency that took its name from a once-popular viral dog meme, may have been created as a lighthearted joke. But it’s no joke today. The crypto has exploded in value and gained 463% just within the past 90 days. Here’s everything you need to know about Dogecoin.

