Dogecoin’s Price Today: June 17, 2021—DOGE Falls 0.72%

The Dogecoin (DOGE) price today, as of 8:08 a.m. ET, is $0.31, down 0.72% in the last 24 hours. It’s down 7.73% from last week and down 38.65% from one month ago, according to CoinMarketCap.
The 24-hour trading volume is at $1,191,687,450, and it has a market cap of $40,165,053,246.
The 52-week high of Dogecoin is $0.74, while the 52-week low is $0.0023.
Dogecoin ROI
If you purchased a single Dogecoin at the 52-week low of $0.0023 and sold it at today’s price of $0.31, you’d earn $0.31 for a positive return of 99.26%. If you haven’t started investing in Dogecoin, you’ll need a crypto exchange to do so. Keep in mind you may owe taxes on any gains you realize.
Alternatively, if you purchased a single Dogecoin at the 52-week high of $0.74 and sold it at today’s price, you’d have a negative return of $0.43.
Dogecoin Price Over Time
Dogecoin has fallen by 0.72% within the last 24 hours. Overall, its price today is relatively high compared to its 52-week low of $0.0023.
Over the past week, Dogecoin has hit a high of $0.34 and a low of $0.31.
The cryptocurrency, overall, has crept up during the past three months.
How Many Dogecoin (DOGE) Are There?
There are currently 130,063,646,536 Dogecoin in circulation. There’s no predefined maximum supply.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency that took its name from a once-popular viral dog meme, may have been created as a lighthearted joke. But it’s no joke today. The crypto has exploded in value and gained 428% just within the past 90 days. Here’s everything you need to know about Dogecoin.
