Dogecoin’s Price Today: June 17, 2021—DOGE Falls 0.72%

The Dogecoin (DOGE) price today, as of 8:08 a.m. ET, is $0.31, down 0.72% in the last 24 hours. It’s down 7.73% from last week and down 38.65% from one month ago, according to CoinMarketCap.

The 24-hour trading volume is at $1,191,687,450, and it has a market cap of $40,165,053,246.

The 52-week high of Dogecoin is $0.74, while the 52-week low is $0.0023.

Dogecoin ROI

If you purchased a single Dogecoin at the 52-week low of $0.0023 and sold it at today’s price of $0.31, you’d earn $0.31 for a positive return of 99.26%. If you haven’t started investing in Dogecoin, you’ll need a crypto exchange to do so. Keep in mind you may owe taxes on any gains you realize.

Alternatively, if you purchased a single Dogecoin at the 52-week high of $0.74 and sold it at today’s price, you’d have a negative return of $0.43.

Dogecoin Price Over Time

Dogecoin has fallen by 0.72% within the last 24 hours. Overall, its price today is relatively high compared to its 52-week low of $0.0023.