Earnings Reports: What Do Quarterly Earnings Tell You?

Earnings reports are quarterly financial statements issued by publicly traded companies. As the name suggests, an earnings report details the profits (or losses) earned by a company in a given quarter, along with data like sales volumes, revenue and profit margins.
What Are Quarterly Earnings Reports?
To be listed on a stock exchange, public companies must disclose a wide variety of financial information on a regular basis. The quarterly earnings reports in which they do this let shareholders and potential investors take a peek under the hood to see how a business is faring.
Earnings reports include three key financial statements: the balance sheet, the income statement and the cash flow statement. Taken together, they provide an overview of sales, expenses, net income and earnings per share (EPS).
Publicly traded companies are required to file three quarterly reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on what’s known as a Form 10-Q. Quarterly earnings reports detail the above financial information for the most recent three-month period along with the comparable quarter the prior year. Most companies also provide data for the preceding quarter.
At the end of the calendar year or the firm’s fiscal year, a company must file an annual earnings report to the SEC on Form 10-K. This report details the company’s financial information for the entire year, with breakdowns by quarter and comparisons to prior years.
Why Do Earnings Reports Matter?
Private companies have it easy—they aren’t required to disclose any financial information to the general public. But public companies have investors, and they are required to provide their shareholders, financial analysts and the broader public with a complete picture of how the business is doing each quarter.
Analysts on Wall Street make estimates about a company’s financial performance in advance of earnings season. When the company discloses its quarterly results, investors compare analysts’ estimates to the company’s actual results. Earnings reports either confirm or refute these analyst expectations—with major implications for stock performance.
After the data is released in quarterly or annual reports, analysts might upgrade, downgrade or maintain their recommendations of a company’s stock—along with their estimates for future growth prospects.
Investors pour over the data in both earnings reports and analysts’ reports to assess whether a company’s stock is fairly valued and to make well-informed investment decisions. But more immediately, short-term traders react to earnings information to execute trades that can result in wild swings in the share prices of public companies.
Beyond big picture information about a company’s overall health, earnings reports also offer a granular view of what’s happening within various business units. This information can be helpful for investors or analysts to project future growth. Because the financial statements provided in Forms 10-Q and 10-K (sometimes written as 10Q or 10K) conform to a very specific and standard format, it’s relatively straightforward to track data over time.
A broader audience, like the average investor, may also find earnings reports to be helpful. That’s because this information can be useful for comparing companies that operate in related industries. And the commentary from management (either within the report or on conference calls to discuss the results) adds some color to what’s happening within the company, along with broader trends like price increases. In addition, monitoring earnings reports for members of the S&P 500 can provide valuable insight about the health of the U.S. economy.
What Is Earnings Season?
Earnings season is the multi-week period during which companies disclose their earnings reports for the most-recent quarter. Companies have up to 45 days from the end of the quarter to report, and many adhere to a traditional calendar year. That drives the following four earnings seasons:
• First quarter ends March 31. Earnings season for the first quarter begins in mid-April and ends in mid-May.
• Second quarter ends June 30. Second-quarter earnings season begins in mid-July and ends in mid-August.
• Third quarter ends September 30. Earnings season for the third quarter begins in mid-October and ends in mid-November.
• Fourth quarter ends December 31. Fourth-quarter earnings season begins in mid-January and ends in mid-February.
An earnings calendar, which many investment research sites offer, lays out the dates when specific companies are reporting results. Companies in the same industry tend to be clustered together when reporting results, and there’s a cadence to the order of various industries.
Historically, Alcoa’s (AA) earnings kicked off the start of earnings season, though now financial services companies, like banks, are among the first to report results.
These four earnings seasons are among the most hectic for people on Wall Street because on the busiest days, hundreds of companies are releasing reports and hosting conference calls with analysts.
A company’s stock can see wild price swings in the wake of reporting earnings, especially if the results beat or miss analyst expectations or commentary from management surprises market participants. The big moves in individual stock prices can, in turn, lead to turbulence in the broader stock market.
What Is in an Earnings Report?
At first glance, the information included in an earnings report may seem overwhelming. As specified by the SEC, the annual 10-K reports must detail information in five parts while the quarterly 10-Q should include similar, but more abbreviated, disclosures. There’s a pretty standard formula to how these reports are laid out, which makes them easier to navigate as you get used to them over time.
• Press release or letter to shareholders. Quarterly and annual earnings reports often begin with a press release or letter to shareholders. In this document, the company highlights key financial information from the most recent quarter or the year. In addition, this is an opportunity for a company to offer prepared commentary about the results and color about what’s happening within the business.
• Financial statements. As part of the report, the company may first provide a summary or highlights of financials. This includes the following key stats:
○ Net revenue: This refers to a company’s total sales (or revenue) minus the cost of goods sold.
○ Gross profit: This figure is a company’s profit after deducting the cost of producing and distributing the product.
○ Net income: This amount refers to the profit after all expenses have been subtracted from revenue.
○ Earnings per share: This amount, typically expressed in cents, is the value of earnings per outstanding share of common stock.
○ Dividends: This is the amount of money that the company returns to shareholders, expressed as a fixed amount per share. Not all companies, however, pay dividends.
• Outlook or guidance. As part of the earnings report, companies may provide an outlook for key financial statistics for the forthcoming quarter or entire year.
• Company data. The 10-K, in particular, requires a lot of non-financial information about the company, including executive compensation and details about the board of directors.
The Bottom Line
Earnings reports inform so much of what happens in the stock market, both on a company-specific basis and for benchmarks like the S&P 500. There is plenty of detailed information in these reports to keep active market participants quite busy, but even casual market observers will find interesting tidbits within these reports.
For the average investor, it’s useful to understand the life cycle of earnings—this process begins with a company’s guidance, which then informs analyst estimates and the eventual quarterly or annual report that confirms or refutes this information; throughout the process, the market provides immediate reactions to each of these. Reviewing the earnings report for a company that you’re a shareholder of can help you to understand how its business is faring and its attractiveness for investment. And for broad index fund investors, trends in individual companies and industries may foretell how bigger changes play out in their portfolios.