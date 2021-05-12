Earnings Reports: What Do Quarterly Earnings Tell You?

An earnings calendar, which many investment research sites offer, lays out the dates when specific companies are reporting results. Companies in the same industry tend to be clustered together when reporting results, and there’s a cadence to the order of various industries.

Historically, Alcoa’s (AA) earnings kicked off the start of earnings season, though now financial services companies, like banks, are among the first to report results.

These four earnings seasons are among the most hectic for people on Wall Street because on the busiest days, hundreds of companies are releasing reports and hosting conference calls with analysts.

A company’s stock can see wild price swings in the wake of reporting earnings, especially if the results beat or miss analyst expectations or commentary from management surprises market participants. The big moves in individual stock prices can, in turn, lead to turbulence in the broader stock market.

What Is in an Earnings Report?