February 2021 Stock Market Outlook

These policy initiatives will be a big focus heading into February, especially as there is likely to be “some wrangling” about the exact scope of that proposed package among members of Congress, says David McInnis, a certified financial planner (CFP) and the co-founder of The East Paces Group in Atlanta.”It is my hope and expectation that some version of the stimulus package will get passed in February.”

Still, McInnis says he would like to see a more targeted approach to further stimulus that focuses on industries—like travel and restaurants—that have been hit especially hard by the pandemic. And the recent rally “could take a breather” in the month ahead as the exact details of President Biden’s proposed package are sorted out.

“If Congress is haggling over the price tag, or how the stimulus is priced and deployed, I think that could be an issue for why the market slows down in February,” McInnis says.