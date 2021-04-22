Financial Planners Help You Accomplish Your Money Goals

Robo-Advisor

Robo-advisors provide automated investment management. Most place you in a pre-built investment portfolio based on your goals and willingness to take on risk that they’ll then manage and maintain for you over time.

Robo-advisors are technically RIAs, meaning they’re also held to a fiduciary standard, and increasingly many are complementing their automated offerings with more comprehensive financial planning provided by human planners and CFPs. If you’re a beginner investor who might only occasionally need the services of a financial planner, this hybrid approach could be a good fit.

Wealth Manager

In practice, wealth managers are financial planners for high-net-worth individuals. Due to the clientele they work with, they typically specialize in aspects of financial planning more commonly affecting the wealthy, like estate planning, legal planning and risk management to preserve assets.

As with the term financial planner, wealth manager is not regulated, meaning anyone, regardless of credentials, can call themselves a wealth manager. This means only some wealth managers, but not all, are fiduciaries.

Do You Need a Financial Planner?