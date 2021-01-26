First in the Family to Invest: How I Saved Almost $700K

This article provides information and education for investors. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks or securities.

Growing up in rural Missouri, money was tight for Anthony Hammond.

“I joke, I come from the type of family where they don’t read a will at the funeral, they pass the hat — sometimes we’ve had to do that,” says Hammond, a 47-year-old manager of a used car dealership.

“I come from hardscrabble folks, both my parents worked in factories their entire lives,” says Hammond, who now lives in Independence, Missouri. “My dad was never a believer in investing.”

But watching generations of his family retire poor, dependent on Medicaid and Social Security to get by, “I just knew I didn’t want that type of life,” Hammond says. Now, he and his husband have amassed nearly $700,000 in retirement savings. Here’s how they did it.

Frugality, goal-setting pay big dividends

Although his parents didn’t invest, they passed along two essential traits to Hammond that have been vital in building his investment nest egg. “Dad was all about saving money, Mom was all about paying bills on time,” he says.