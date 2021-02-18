GameStop Post-Game: Congress, Regulators Probe Robinhood And Reddit

While these claims may not stand up to scrutiny, the SEC investigation means Robinhood will be compelled to hand over any relevant information, which may include proof that it didn’t have the cash on hand necessary to handle the massive surge in GameStop trades on its platform.

The SEC review could also focus on whether or not Robinhood’s relationship with Citadel poses a conflict of interest for Robinhood when it comes to serving its clients’ best interests.

We asked Bridget Moore, the department chair of litigation at Baker Botts, for her take on the investigation. Moore formerly served as a lawyer in the enforcement division at the SEC, and she’s already looking past the current drama to try and understand the entanglement among the worlds of investing and social media.

“How do you protect investors that use a platform like Robinhood? They agree that they’re taking on risk, and then they get swept away by social media—how do you protect them from that?” asks Moore.