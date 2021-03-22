Gary Gensler Nominated To Lead The SEC. What Does That Mean For You?

The move would require at least one board position to be filled by a woman and another to be helmed by someone who is a racial minority or who identifes as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or queer. Three-quarters of the companies on the exchange would currently fail to meet this standard and could potentially be delisted. If a company doesn’t have a sufficiently diverse boardroom, it would have to explain itself to Nasdaq.

When senators asked Gensler if the SEC should require companies to disclose information on workforce diversity, he was pretty vague on the issue. “I think human capital is a very important part of the value proposition in so many companies,” Gensler said.

Environmental, Social and Governance Issues

Along with boardroom diversity, Gensler’s SEC is expected to push businesses to disclose more information regarding environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. How much, and what type of information, will be required to be disclosed is up for debate.