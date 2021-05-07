Get To Know Business Development Companies

• Higher tax rates.While BDCs themselves get away from Uncle Sam tax free, you don’t. In fact, you’ll probably end up paying more on your BDC dividends than other dividends in your portfolio because BDC dividends are taxed at ordinary income rates, or the normal rate you pay on income like your paycheck. For example, a single person with an annual income of $50,000 would be taxed 22% on any BDC dividends earned in 2021. By contrast, “qualified dividends” from other types of income investments, like stocks and bonds, may be taxed at lower capital gains rates—15% in this example.