Grow Your Portfolio With Growth Stocks

Amazon is flying high these days, but two decades ago it lost over 90% when the dotcom bubble burst. It took almost a decade for the stock to equal its former high.

Growth Stocks vs Value Stocks

On the other end of the investing spectrum from growth stocks are value stocks. Value stocks are companies that are undervalued by the market—value investors like to call them stocks that are on sale.

Investors buy value stocks in the hope that other market participants will eventually realize that the stocks are undervalued, buy the shares and drive prices higher. Value companies aren’t always focused on growth, so they’re more likely to pay dividends. They have lower levels of risk, tend to be less volatile but also offer more limited upside potential.

Historically, growth stocks perform best when interest rates are falling and company earnings are on the rise. When the economy begins to decline and the cheap money that often fuels fast growth becomes more difficult to find, growth stocks can be severely impacted.