How Do Fractional Shares Work?

More and more often, big name stocks come with big price tags. As of August 2020, one share of Google parent, Alphabet, Inc., was priced at more than $1,500—while one share of Amazon.com, Inc. was above $3,000.

Thankfully, fractional shares let you buy the priciest stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs) for as little as one dollar. Buying fractional stock is a boon to new investors who might not have huge balances ready to buy certain stocks or ETFs. They also help you easily diversify a smaller portfolio by investing in companies that otherwise might be out of reach.

What Are Fractional Shares?

As their name suggests, fractional shares are portions, slivers, or slices of stocks and ETFs that are smaller than a whole share.

You could purchase fractional shares for any number of reasons: You might not have enough money to buy a full share of a stock, or you might want to invest a set dollar amount in a stock or ETF every month—say $100—rather than try to buy a round number of shares that have a fluctuating stock price, costing say $90 one month and $150 the next.