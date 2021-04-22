The stock market is a constellation of exchanges where securities like stocks and bonds are bought and sold. In the United States, “the stock market” and “Wall Street” can refer to the entire world of securities trading—including stock exchanges where the shares of public companies are listed for sale and markets where other securities are traded.

How Does the Stock Market Work?

The stock market helps companies raise money to fund operations by selling shares of stock, and it creates and sustains wealth for individual investors.

Companies raise money on the stock market by selling ownership stakes to investors. These equity stakes are known as shares of stock. By listing shares for sale on the stock exchanges that make up the stock market, companies get access to the capital they need to operate and expand their businesses without having to take on debt. In exchange for the privilege of selling stock to the public, companies are required to disclose information and give shareholders a say in how their businesses are run.