How Fiduciary Duty Impacts Financial Advisors

Directors of Corporations

Those who are in charge of companies have a fiduciary duty to run them in ways that put the company’s (and shareholders’) financial interests above theirs. Directors of corporations must critically examine all information related to their companies and disclose any personal interests that might interfere with their abilities to run them.

Real Estate Agents

Real estate agents are also generally considered fiduciaries, meaning they owe their clients full disclosure of any conflicts of interest or concerns that affect the value of the property. Real estate agents can represent both the buyer and the seller in a transaction and maintain their fiduciary duty as long as they inform both clients and have them sign an agreement.

Financial Advisors and Fiduciary Duty

Financial advisors who are fiduciaries must act in the best interest of their clients, offering the lowest cost financial solutions to fit their clients’ needs. But, it’s important to note, not all financial advisors are fiduciaries.

Anyone can legally call themselves a financial advisor and provide financial advice, making it particularly important you know what standard the person managing your money holds themselves to.