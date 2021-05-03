How Inflation Erodes The Value Of Your Money

Many consider the CPI the benchmark for measuring inflation in the United States. The CPI is especially important because it is used to calculate cost of living increases for Social Security payments and for many companies’ annual raises. It is also used to adjust the rates on some inflation-protected securities, like Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

Producer Price Index (PPI)

Also published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Producer Price Index (PPI) tracks the changes in prices that companies receive for the goods and services they sell each month. Costs can rise when producers face an increase in tariffs, higher oil and gas prices to transport their items, or other issues, such as the impact of a long-lasting pandemic or environmental changes, like a rise in hurricanes, wildfires, or flooding.

The PPI plays an important role in business contracts. Businesses that enter into long-term contracts with suppliers frequently use the PPI to automatically adjust the rate they pay for raw goods and services over time. Otherwise, suppliers would lock themselves into years-long contracts at rates that might lose them purchasing power over the long term.

Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE)