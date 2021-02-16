How Is Cryptocurrency Taxed?

Capital assets are taxed whenever they are sold at a profit. When you purchase goods or services with cryptocurrency, and the amount of crypto you spend has gained in value over what you paid for it, your spending incurs capital gains taxes.

Let’s say you bought $20 worth of Bitcoin and held it as it rose in value to $200. If you used the bitcoin to buy $200 worth of groceries, you’d owe capital gains taxes on the $180 in profit you’d realized—even though it seems as if you spent the Bitcoin, rather than sold it. For the IRS, it’s the same thing.

The fact that the IRS decided to tax crypto as a capital asset may have been because of the way most people treat it, says Jeff Hoopes, an associate professor at the University of North Carolina and research director of the UNC Tax Center. “I assume [the IRS] decided this because most people hold crypto as an investment, and we tax the appreciation on capital assets held as an investment,” he says.