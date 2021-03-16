How Many Funds Should I Own to Save for Retirement?

Should I put all my money in one mutual fund?

That depends on the fund.

"Sometimes it is enough to have just one fund. Balanced funds and target-date funds are fully diversified and are built to manage risk," Lee says. "Alternatively, you might have just one fund if you are just starting out."

Target-date funds are a type of mutual fund designed to be a "one and done" option geared toward retirement savings. These funds — also known as life-cycle or target-retirement funds — make automatic portfolio adjustments to grow more conservative the closer you are to retirement age.

If you contribute to a 401(k) retirement plan through your employer, there’s a good chance you may be investing in this type of fund. A 2020 report from investment company Vanguard shows that 78% of participants in retirement plans it manages contribute to a target-date fund, and 54% solely use target-date funds for investment.

How many funds make an ideal portfolio? Can I buy too many?