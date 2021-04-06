How To Calculate Return On Equity (ROE)

How to Use ROE

ROE can help you understand a public company’s financial health. It’s difficult to compare ROE across industries, although comparing a given company’s ROE to the average in its industry shows you how well a company does at generating profits compared to its peers.

A good use case is comparing a company’s ROE over time to understand whether it’s doing a better or worse job delivering profits now than in the past. If the firm’s ROE is steadily increasing in a sustainable manner—increases are not sudden or really huge—you might conclude that management is doing a good job. But if its ROE is decreasing over time, that could suggest that management is struggling to make the best decisions for the company’s bottom line.

What Is a Good ROE?

What makes for a good ROE depends on the specific industry of the companies involved. That’s because different types of companies have varying levels of assets and debts on their balance sheets and differing levels of income.

It would not be fair to compare a company with high asset and debt needs and lower typical income, for instance, with one that has lower needs for assets and debts and generally expects higher income.