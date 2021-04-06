How To Calculate Return On Equity (ROE)

How to Calculate ROE

The basic formula for calculating ROE simply asks you to divide net earnings from a given period by shareholder equity. The net earnings can be found on the earnings statement from the company’s most recent annual report, and the shareholder equity will be listed on the company’s balance sheet. The specific ROE formula looks like this:

ROE = (Net Earnings / Shareholders’ Equity) x 100

Here’s how that plays out: Let’s say that company JKL had net earnings of $35,500,000 for a year. During that time, the average shareholders’ equity was $578,000,000.

To determine JKL’s return on equity, you would divide $35.5 million by $578 million, which would give you 0.0614. Multiply by 100, and make it a percentage you get 6.14%. This means that for every dollar in shareholder equity, the company generates 6.14 cents in net income.

How to Use ROE

ROE can help you understand a public company’s financial health. It’s difficult to compare ROE across industries, although comparing a given company’s ROE to the average in its industry shows you how well a company does at generating profits compared to its peers.