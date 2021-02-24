How to find a Black financial advisor

For such a client, the embedded trust and familiarity of having a Black advisor could mean the difference between seeking out financial advice and forgoing it. However, Braxton makes clear that this can’t be a blanket statement.

“I also know that there are Black clients who may not prefer a Black advisor,” she says. “They just want to be served well like any other client would be served.”

So the argument, she says, isn’t necessarily that we need more Black CFPs because that’s what Black clients are looking for. We need more Black CFPs so clients have options for any preference they may have when they start looking for an advisor, she says.

Why finding a Black financial advisor matters to white allies, too

Braxton summed up in a single word why it’s also important for white allies to consider Black advisors: intentionality.

“If you’re intentional about being intentional and getting out of your comfort zone, then yes, you should open yourself up to other service providers,” she says. “That takes effort.”