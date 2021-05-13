How To Invest With a Robo-Advisor

Like conventional human financial advisors, robo-advisors are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), meaning they have a fiduciary responsibility to look out for your best interests when it comes to investment choices. Robo-advisors generally insure their accounts via the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC).

How Does a Robo-Advisor Work?

The “robo” in robo-advisor is a nod to the automated features that are at the heart of this type of investing platform. The automation begins as soon as you sign up, and the onboarding process generally begins with a questionnaire that’s designed to help the software that runs a robo-advisor understand your current finances, your financial goals and your risk tolerance.

If you indicated that you’d prefer to save for retirement, for example, the robo-advisor would likely recommend an IRA, rather than a taxable account, with a portfolio of ETFs balanced for long-term growth. If you answered that you were looking to save for a home down payment, however, the robo might recommend a taxable account with a portfolio of ETFs balanced for short-term growth.