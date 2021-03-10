How To Manage The Net Investment Income Tax (NIIT)

If you’re the one in charge of the leash, though, here’s what you can do.

Time Your Capital Gains

If you can, pay particular attention to the timing of capital gains recognition, Schiffer suggests. You may be able to time the sale of securities that have seen large gains with the simultaneous sale of those that have seen significant losses. This is a process called tax-loss harvesting that can help you decrease the net income you see. If your income fluctuates significantly year to year, you may also be able to time the sale of your securities to years when your MAGI is below the NIIT threshold, Schiffer notes.

Take Advantage of Charitable Contributions

If you can’t postpone realizing your gains you aren’t out of options, though. You may be able to reduce net investment income through charitable contributions. If you’re already planning to make charitable donations, see if you can swap your cash payments for a donation of appreciated securities instead. This way, you won’t be obligated to report a gain on your tax return and you’ll still be able to enjoy the tax deduction that comes from the charitable contribution.