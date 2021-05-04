How To Measure Inflation: PCE & CPI

What Is PCE Inflation? How Is It Calculated?

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) calculates PCE inflation based on price changes of a basket of goods and services, somewhat similarly to how CPI inflation is calculated. The key difference is where the data comes from: Instead of asking consumers how much they’re spending on certain goods and services, the PCE tracks the prices businesses report selling goods and services for.

This distinction may seem like a matter of semantics, but it means PCE’s able to better track expenditures that consumers do not pay for directly, like medical care paid for by employer-provided insurance or Medicare and Medicaid. CPI doesn’t keep up with these in-direct expenses.

Finally, PCE’s basket of goods is less fixed than CPI’s, which helps it account better for when consumers substitute one kind of good or service for another when it gets more expensive. As the price of beef rises, for instance, consumers may shift to purchasing more chicken. PCE updates to reflect this while CPI generally doesn’t.