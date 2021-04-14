How To Open A Brokerage Account

How to Apply for a Brokerage Account

Applying for a brokerage account is easy. “You can do it within 10 minutes these days,” Failla says. “It’s really pretty simple.” You’ll generally need to provide the following information:

Your Social Security Number

Other personal information, including your phone number and home address

Your employer’s name and address, if you’re employed

Your annual income and personal net worth

You may have to answer other questions to verify your identity. You may also have to select a “core position,” or an account that will hold your money until you invest it, such as a money market fund or interest-earning cash account. You can change this selection after the account is open.

How to Fund Your Brokerage Account

You can open a brokerage account without immediately funding it during the application process. When you decide to fund the account, the brokerage asks you to link a checking or savings account to your brokerage account, or gives you the option to wire funds to your account. You can also transfer a balance from another brokerage account if you’re changing companies.

Once you’ve funded your account, choose investments accordingly. What you invest in will depend on your time horizon and goals. If your firm offers some educational tools, use them to inform your investing choice. There are no limits to how much you can invest in a traditional taxable brokerage account, but if you have questions about what investments are right for you or how tax treatment will work, a financial advisor can help.

