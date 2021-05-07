How to Smooth the Transition Into Retirement

This article provides information and education for investors. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks or securities.

Many of us work and save our entire careers in hopes of achieving a relaxing, comfortable life during retirement. However, the actual process of transitioning into retirement can bring about stress and worry.

It doesn’t have to be that way — being prepared can ease you into this new stage of life and help you get ready for any upcoming changes. Having goals for retirement and tracking your progress toward those goals are important throughout your life but become increasingly more crucial as retirement nears.

Take stock of your situation

As life expectancy increases, the time you spend in retirement can begin to rival the time you spend working and saving for retirement.