How Women Investors Can Rewrite Their Financial Futures

Focus on you and your financial decisions

“Women generally will defer their own care and maintenance to take care of others first, often leaving themselves vulnerable to challenges such as death or divorce,” Erickson says.

Just as important as prioritizing yourself is not passing your financial decisions over to your spouse or someone else, advisors say.

A 2017 Merrill study found that 52% of women feel confident in managing investments compared with 68% of men. Advisors say that having less confidence can lead women to defer financial decisions to their partner, which can cause problems if you get a divorce or your partner dies.

“Ninety percent of women will have sole responsibility for their finances at some point in time,” says Philip Weiss, principal at Apprise Wealth Management in Phoenix, Maryland. “If your spouse dies, your income will likely fall. Take charge of your financial future and learn key financial skills.”

Make the most of your time

Women are sometimes more hesitant to invest, Weiss says.