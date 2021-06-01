HSA Rollover: Your Guide To Consolidating Your HSA Funds

You are only allowed to do an HSA rollover using this check-based method once every 12 months. And honestly, even that one time is probably too much because if you fail to take the check from your old HSA and reinvest all the money in your new HSA account within 60 days, the IRS will consider it a taxable distribution. This means every dollar will be subject to income tax—and the IRS will slap on an additional 20% penalty because you withdrew the funds for a non-approved purpose. A trustee-to-trustee transfer is the safer way to go.

Trustee-to-Trustee HSA Transfer

You can direct your new HSA provider to contact your current provider and have them hash out the transfer without any check being cut to you.

Because the money moves directly from one HSA to another, and doesn’t involve you, there’s no risk of this turning into a taxable event. As an added bonus, there is no limit on how many trustee-to-trustee transfers you can do in a given year, meaning if you can consolidate multiple HSAs if you want to.

With a trustee-to-trustee HSA transfer, you first need to open your new account. Then, instruct that provider to make the transfer happen, and they’ll be able to handle the nitty gritty.

In-Kind HSA Transfer