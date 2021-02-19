Initial Public Offering: What Is An IPO?

Should You Invest in IPOs?

As with any type of investing, putting your money into an IPO carries risks—and there are arguably more risks with IPOs than buying the shares of established public companies. That’s because there’s less data available for private companies, so investors are making decisions with more unknown variables.

Despite all the stories you’ve read about people making bundles of money on IPOs, there are many more that go the other way. In fact, more than 60% of IPOs between 1975 and 2011 saw negative absolute returns after five years.

Take Lyft, the ride-share competitor to Uber. Lyft went public in March 2019 at $78.29 per share. The stock price dropped immediately, and within a year, it reached a low around $21. The stock price has recovered somewhat, and as of writing the price was above $57. But even if you had bought in when Lyft went public, you still wouldn’t have recouped your investment.