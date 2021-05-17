Interested in Sustainable Investing? Look Outside Your 401(k)

These portfolios go by many names, such as impact portfolios or socially responsible portfolios. But no matter what they’re called, almost all of them are made with ESG funds and exchange-traded funds.

4. Make your sustainable investments go further

If you invest in sustainable funds or stocks, you may be able to help the companies you’ve invested in make decisions by exercising your proxy vote. As a shareholder, you have the ability to vote on certain issues at shareholder meetings.

Voting your proxy can have a significant impact on a company’s decisions. According to Cheng, palm oil is one such example. “People always use palm oil, it’s everywhere, but because of shareholder advocacy and proxy voting, investors were able to make sure there was less deforestation [linked to the palm oil industry] in Southeast Asia. They could see the impact that they were having — that there was less pollution and fewer greenhouse gases.”

As an investor, you can also request an impact report that will detail the effect your investment has had on the real world.