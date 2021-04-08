International Stocks: How To Invest Globally

For instance, the country where the stock is issued will likely retain a portion of your dividends for local taxes—some even charge a capital gains tax, much like the U.S. When you file your income taxes, you’ll receive a foreign tax credit or deduction for those foreign taxes paid.

As with all new investments, make sure to reach out to a tax professional so they can walk you through the tax issues and other implications of owning international stocks.

What International Markets Should You Consider Investing In?

Which international investments to choose will change as global conditions change. Because of that, Strohmeier from Octavia Wealth Advisors says investors would do well to research individual regions of interest before investing.

“You better look at each region to see what is going on. Not just economically, but politically and socially speaking as well,” he says. “Figure these things out before you start investing. Don’t just blanket-invest and hope something good will happen.”