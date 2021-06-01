June Stock Market Outlook

“Fed watching is always critical,” Hatfield says. “If you get Fed policy right, you get the market right” in terms of the direction it’s headed, he adds.

Ernesto Ramos agrees that the messaging out of the central bank will begin to shift in the months ahead. The minutes from April’s meeting showed that the topic of tapering was broached, so that question of when it starts will come more into focus, adds Ramos, the chief investment officer of BMO Global Asset Management.

“I think that’s going to be more and more a topic of conversation,” Ramos says. And it’s bond purchases, rather than raising interest rates, that will be the Fed’s first priority, he notes. For now, traders only see a 7% likelihood of a rate hike by year-end, and policymakers have promised to keep rates low for the foreseeable future.

Key Economic Data: PCE Inflation, Jobs and GDP

Speaking of inflation, the market will get a peek at the Fed’s preferred measure of prices—the May Personal Consumption Expenditure Index (PCE)—on June 25. The 3.1% gain in April Core PCE inflation, which excludes the more volatile food and energy costs, was higher than economists forecasted but less than some people on Wall Street had feared.