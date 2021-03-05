March 2021 Fed Meeting Preview: Investors Are Restless

You’d think the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) would be meeting under happier circumstances this month.
Covid-19 hospitalizations have fallen off a cliff, millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day and consumers have kept spending thanks in part to the $900 billion relief package passed late last year. Economists believe that after a rough 2020, the economy will experience a boom in 2021 the likes of which has not been seen for years.
Yet investors are acting skittish. Stocks are off recent all-time highs, and tech companies in particular have gotten hammered. The yield on the 10-year Treasury has risen in recent weeks, showing less demand for fixed income (bond prices and yields have an inverse relationship).
Here’s the culprit: Everyone is suddenly worried about inflation, which has been muted since the end of the Great Recession more than a decade ago. Well-heeled Wall Street investors are worried that a roaring economic comeback coupled with almost $2 trillion in Covid-19 relief spending will cause prices to soar, like they did in the 1970s.
Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell has tried to pump the brakes on this narrative, to no avail, saying again and again that the economy has so much ground to make up that inflation shouldn’t be anybody’s main concern.
“We’re still a long way from our goals of maximum employment and inflation averaging 2% over time,” Powell said in an interview at The Wall Street Journal Jobs Summit on March 4.
Professional investors can be a delicate lot, though. They want calming words of encouragement from Chair Powell before they can sleep soundly at night.
What Is the Bond Market Telling Us?
Bond yields have been rising for much of the past two months. For instance, the yield on the 10-year Treasury Note was:
- 0.917% on January 4
- 1.148% on February 4
- 1.552% on March 4
The fact that investors are shedding fixed income assets shouldn’t be particularly surprising.
President Joe Biden recently announced that there would be enough vaccines to inoculate all U.S. adults by the end of May, roughly two months earlier than expected. Congressional Democrats are poised to pass a $1.9 trillion relief package that comes with $400 per week in extra unemployment insurance, $1,400 stimulus checks for many adults and a bigger child tax credit.
The labor market went a bit sideways in the winter months, it’s true, thanks to rising Covid levels and redoubled state lockdowns, but the most recent report showed signs of progress. After shedding almost 230,000 jobs in December, employers added back almost 50,000 in January. That number will likely improve in February, with Covid cases falling dramatically.
Tie it all together, and you see an economy ready to return to normal, with the bond market adjusting accordingly.
“Bond yields are rising right now because the market is pricing in the reopening of the economy for the post-Covid-19 world and accelerating economic growth,” said Richard Saperstein, chief investment officer for New York City-based wealth advisor firm Treasury Partners.
Tech Stocks Are Getting Crushed
And yet some market participants are getting jittery. The S&P 500 traded at an all-time high of nearly 4,000 in the middle of February, but has since dropped to less than 3,800 as of early March.
Tech stocks have borne the brunt of the sell-off. Electric car maker Tesla Inc (TSLA), for instance, dropped from more than $850 a share in early February to about $620 a month later, a massive decline of about 25%. Nasdaq, the tech-heavy stock exchange, was down 10% from its high.
This is the opposite of last year, when bond yields crashed, tech stocks roared and Tesla became the world’s most valuable car company by a mile.
Right now, though, higher yields are hammering stock valuations since investors can pocket more money by sticking it in safe assets. Tech stocks like Tesla promise fast growth in years to come, but those lofty goals are harder to reach when the money needed to fund that growth comes with increasingly high price tags and investors get a higher return by simply parking their money in safe bonds.
“The tech stock sector is the most vulnerable from rising bond yields and will face the brunt of the decline,” said James McDonald, chief investment officer of Los Angeles-based Hercules Investments. “Unlike other stock sectors like cyclicals, stocks in the tech sector are valued on longer-term earnings. If bond yields and borrowing costs are rising, a company’s longer-term earnings may be negatively affected.”
Inflation Concerns
Despite his best efforts, Powell can’t quite get investors not to worry so much about inflation. It’s a strange situation, especially when you realize that inflation hasn’t been a thing to worry about in a while.
The Fed’s stated goal is to keep prices rising by around 2% a year, as measured by the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index. Commonly known as Core PCE, this is the inflation measure the Fed uses when it makes projections. The core in Core PCE refers to stripping away volatile food and energy prices, which tend to swing around widely month to month, season to season. And you can see below that Core PCE inflation has spent most of the past decade or more below the Fed’s 2% target.
To address this long-term trend, Powell laid out a new policy last August in which the Fed would let inflation rise moderately above 2% for a spell without raising interest rates. In his recent talk with the WSJ, Powell said he wouldn’t raise rates even if the unemployment rate dropped to pre-Covid recession lows.
Basically, the Fed wants to see inflation rise quite a bit, and for a sustained period, before it even thinks about doing anything with interest rates.
This is making some investors very antsy, and they worry the Fed might end up in a position where it’s unable to stop a runaway train. Should prices pop later in the spring, after the economy begins to recover and more relief payments go out to individuals, these Chicken Littles may feel vindicated.
The conventional wisdom, though, is that any inflation pick-up would be short lived.
“We believe inflation will be more of a concern to markets in the near-term but not as much over the long-term,” said Rod von Lipsey, managing director of UBS Private Wealth Management. “Year-over-year comparisons in headline inflation data will show a sharp increase over the coming months, which may spook markets, but we expect those elevated numbers to be short-lived and decline back near the Fed’s expectations of inflation by the end of the year.”
That’s Powell’s plan, anyway.
* * * * *
January 2021 FOMC Minutes
Quite a bit transpired between the last FOMC meeting of 2020 and its first confab of 2021, on January 26-27.
Former President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion Covid-19 relief package a few days after Christmas, Democrats surprisingly gained control of the Senate and President Joe Biden was sworn in, ushering in a swath of new appointees, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary.
The Covid-19 pandemic reached record levels early in January, before vaccination programs began and infection rates started falling precipitously. Since then, the U.S. vaccine effort has begun to show real progress in inoculating Americans against coronavirus.
The minutes from the January FOMC meeting revealed that there’s still plenty of economic dislocation to cope with, as lockdowns and social distancing measures have not yet been lifted.
A Rough Start to 2021
A few weeks prior to the January meeting, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced employers shed 140,000 jobs in December, led primarily by leisure and hospitality jobs. Rioters invaded the United States Capitol on January 6, and a few days later Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations hit record highs.
In the midst of all this, big states like California and New York were continuing business lockdowns and movement restrictions in an attempt to protect people from the virus. All of these contributed to a poor end to 2020 and a rough start to 2021.
“We think [the economy’s] suffering from the pandemic and people wanting to not engage in certain kinds of economic activity,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a December press conference.
Vaccines Enable Covid-19 Progress
While the recent peak of the seven-day rolling average of Covid-19 cases hit almost 250,000 on January 11, it has dropped to about 64,000 just six weeks later.
Employers added almost 50,000 jobs in January, and consumers, buoyed by a fresh round of stimulus checks and unemployment benefits, opened their wallets. The pace of vaccinations picked up as well, jumping from a rolling average of about 1.2 million when the committee met to 1.7 million when the minutes were released.
“We live in a time of remarkably rapid change, so even the past few weeks since the last policy meeting of the FOMC took place have left that meeting’s minutes looking somewhat stale,” said Bob Miller, BlackRock’s Head of Americas Fundamental Fixed Income.
If the impacts of Covid-19 continue to wane, then the economy will be poised to take off.
Hope Springs Eternal
Fed officials noted several tailwinds pushing the economy forward.
Two victories in Senate run-off elections in Georgia gave Democrats control, albeit by the slimmest of margins, of the upper chamber. Democrats now hold all of Congress, as well as the White House, and have a decent shot of passing Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package. This will put yet more money in the hands of Americans, on top of December’s stimulus.
Buoyed by more money, and an eventual return to normalcy, Treasury rates have risen in recent weeks as investors move out of the ultra-safe asset and into securities, like equities, that promise a higher rate of return.
Of course that has prompted some to worry about inflation, although Powell has promised to let prices rise modestly above the Fed’s 2% target before increasing borrowing rates. Fed officials project they won’t raise interest rates for years to come.
Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) FAQs
What Is the FOMC?
The Federal Reserve is in charge of monetary policy for the U.S., and the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) is the committee that decides how to manage monetary policy. The FOMC meets eight times a year to debate interest rates, and vote on policies.
Who Belongs to the FOMC?
There are 12 members of the FOMC:
- The seven members of the Fed Board of Governors, which is lead by Fed Chair Jerome Powell
- Five of the 12 Federal Reserve Bank presidents, although the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York is a permanent member of the FOMC. The other four voting positions are filled on a rotating basis by the presidents of the other Federal Reserve Banks across the country. Even though most presidents don’t vote, they can all attend the meetings and debate policy.
When Is the Next FOMC Meeting?
The FOMC usually meets eight times a year, which translates to about once every six weeks. But the monetary governing body can meet more often if world events get crazy and the Fed believes it needs to act, such as during the outset of the pandemic.
The Fed had multiple unscheduled meetings in March when it decided to cut interest rates to near zero, and buy trillions of dollars of bonds to prop up the economy.
After this meeting, the FOMC meets on November 4th and 5th and then again on December 15th and 16th, the last meeting of the year. In that get-together, the FOMC will release a summary of economic projections, which lets the public know where it sees economic growth and inflation going in the near future.
What Time Are the FOMC Meeting Minutes Released?
The FOMC releases minutes of its meetings three weeks after the committee gathers. A full transcript isn’t available for a full five years after a meeting.
Will the FOMC Raise Rates in 2021?
The Fed is unlikely to raise rates this year as the U.S. economy continues to recover from Covid-19. In fact, the Fed could wait until 2022 to increase borrowing costs following its announcement to let inflation run a bit higher than its 2% target.