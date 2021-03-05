March 2021 Fed Meeting Preview: Investors Are Restless

The FOMC usually meets eight times a year, which translates to about once every six weeks. But the monetary governing body can meet more often if world events get crazy and the Fed believes it needs to act, such as during the outset of the pandemic.

The Fed had multiple unscheduled meetings in March when it decided to cut interest rates to near zero, and buy trillions of dollars of bonds to prop up the economy.

After this meeting, the FOMC meets on November 4th and 5th and then again on December 15th and 16th, the last meeting of the year. In that get-together, the FOMC will release a summary of economic projections, which lets the public know where it sees economic growth and inflation going in the near future.