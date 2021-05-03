May 2021 Stock Market Outlook

May historically is one of just three months when the S&P 500 declines, on average, though it does so just barely. As earnings season winds down, news from Washington on potential legislation related to taxes or infrastructure could move the market—as well as inflation and interest rates.

An Earnings Season for the History Books

The National Bureau of Economic Research has not yet called an end to the recession that began in 2020, but earnings season is telling us that the worst of the economic downturn is over. The first two weeks of May will see the final flurry of earnings reports, including from many retailers.

Among those companies in the S&P 500 that have already released results for the first quarter, 86% reported that their earnings per share were better than analysts expected. That’s the highest positive surprise since FactSet began collecting data in 2008.